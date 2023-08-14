TSA PreCheck in Downtown Dayton expedites airport screening process

A new TSA PreCheck location has opened in Montgomery County. The pre screening program will be hosted at the Downtown Dayton Auto Title Branch, located on the first floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 West Third Street in Downtown Dayton.

Both walk-ins and appointments will be accepted at this location. The cost of the TSA PreCheck costs $78.

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley's office says TSA PreCheck allows travelers to get through airport security checkpoints faster.

TSA PreCheck passengers are not required to remove items such as shoes, belts, 3-1-1 compliant bags, light jackets, outerwear, or electronics. Additionally, the dedicated TSA PreCheck line at the airport permits children under 12 years old to accompany a TSA PreCheck passenger.

For those interested in TSA PreCheck please visit GetTSAPreCheckedNow.com where you will receive registration instructions. To complete the registration process, a government issued photo ID, credit card, business check or money order, and birth certificate or passport will be needed.

While walk-ins are accepted, it's worth noting that priority will be given to individuals with appointments.