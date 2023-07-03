© 2023 WYSO
Business & Economy

JobsOhio partnership to bring $6 million in new payroll to Miami Valley, creating 95 Jobs

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published July 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
A group of five workers at an HVAC Direct warehouse. One of them is operating a yellow forklift while the others are standing smiling.
HVAC Direct
/
HVAC Direct will expand operations in Vandalia and look to create about 120 new jobs, according to Scott Atkinson, the director of marketing for the company.

A Miami Valley company will expand in the area as part of a JobsOhio partnership — the state’s private economic development agency. That’s after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a state tax credit that will create over $6 million in new annual payroll investments locally.

HVAC Direct is one of three companies in the Miami Valley that got approved for a 1.3% eight year job creation tax credit. The online-based company, headquartered in Troy, employs over 400 people nationwide. It manufacturers and distributes commercial and home air conditioning and heating units.

Scott Atkinson, the director of marketing for HVAC Direct, said this partnership allows the company to expand and create deeper relationships with businesses and clients in the Dayton area.

“We're looking at about 120 new jobs in the area with this partnership,” Atkinson said. “But also in addition to just our online sales, we also are investing in working with local service providers in Ohio, specifically first in the Dayton region.”

Atkinson added the company will be looking to hire several different positions at the company.

“The partnership gives our business certain incentives to invest in the area,” Atkinson said. “And it's all different kinds of jobs. Everything from marketing to warehouse and fulfillment to quality assurance to manufacturing, customer service and sales.”

With the state investment, the company plans to move some of its warehouse and manufacturing operations to Vandalia.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

