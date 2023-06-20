Medical supplies company establishes headquarters, anchors $2.3M investment in Preble County

MedShip LLC, a medical supplies company, is demolishing blighted properties to establish its headquarters in Camden, Ohio in Preble County.

The new headquarters would create an 8,000-square-foot office and new off-street parking. According to MedShip, this will bring around 30 jobs and $2.3 million in investments.

MedShip, established in 2021, specializes in wound care management by direct-shipping surgical dressings to patients. The company has offices in Camden, Tampa,Florida, and El Dorado Hills, California.

Rob Jarell, the company’s CEO, said the job creation in Camden is going to be more than what they initially anticipated.

“We’re growing at a crazy pace where we have between 30 and 35 employees right now. And we don't even have our new building yet,” Jarell said. “So, I would imagine that the workforce over the next year is probably going to double.”

The blighted properties have been in downtown Camden since 1890. The buildings were converted from retail to multi-family housing in the 1990s and subsequently fell into disrepair. JobsOhio supported the revitalization project with a $750,000 grant through the Vibrant Community program.

Preble County officials said this is the most significant investment in downtown Camden in years.

“We know that it is going to create additional investment from other businesses that will now locate into downtown Camden,” Justin Sommer from the Preble County development partnership said. "To be able to attract an innovative company such as MedShip is a huge win.”