Two companies closing in Butler County, eliminating nearly 400 jobs

Two Butler County two companies will close, leading to the loss of nearly 400 jobs. The companies have issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family services about the intended layoffs.

Most of the positions that will be eliminated by the plant closures are machine operators and assemblers, according to the WARN notices.

Manufacturer Honeywell will shut down its West Chester facility this year, affecting over 200 employees. Honeywell says some of those employees are with a union.

Layoffs affecting these employees will be conducted with the collective bargaining agreement between Honeywell and the union. Non-union workers will be offered severance and outplacement benefits.

In Hamilton, IMFLUX, a subsidiary of Procter and Gamble, will shutter its plant. As a result, 122 employees will lose their jobs. The company says none of its affected employees are with a union. Neither company could be reached for comment.

The layoffs will start in June.