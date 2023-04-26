Business & Economy

-
Kettering Health Names New Chief Executive Officer.
-
Dayton’s business leaders met with government officials this week in Washington, D.C. to talk about the region’s economic priorities. At the Fly-in, leaders also discussed business and legislative issues affecting the Dayton region.
-
The Ohio Ballot Board has unanimously approved the petition summary for the proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which voters could see next fall.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested the state streamline its messaging to attract both visitors and new businesses.
-
Over 300 groups are competing this week around the Dayton region for the Winter Guard Sport of the Arts World Championship. This is one of Miami Valley’s largest annual conventions. Dayton has hosted the event for nearly 40 years.
-
The plan looks at immediate assistance for residents, as well as long-term investments in funds and projects that Mayor Justin Bibb hopes will benefit Cleveland for decades.
-
The secondary market — where anything owned, bought, found or gifted is turned for a profit — is now as global as it is local thanks to the interconnectivity of the internet.
-
Launch Dayton is launching the Business Toolkit, a link that’ll offer free, online entrepreneur and business training courses.
-
Major retail chain, Gabe’s, has opened a new distribution center in Clark county and it’s the company’s largest one. The facility is at PrimeOhio II Industrial Park, and it's over 800,000 square feet.
-
Dayton non-profit, WestSide Makerspace has received over a million dollars from the City. The plan is to use this money to get a new space by 2025.