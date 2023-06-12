Ohio renews campaign to bring U.S Space Command to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Ohio leaders are calling on President Biden to move the U.S. Space Command and Space Force Units to the state. They say Ohio is already home to key military bases and NASA facilities, making it the most suitable choice.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is part of the congressional delegation.

“Our state continues to lead the country in aerospace, innovation and military service,” Brown said. “From the Wright brothers, to American heroes like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, the story of modern aviation was written in Ohio.”

Dayton economic development organizations have also expressed support for this bid, particularly for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to be the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.

The base currently hosts the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Space Intelligence center.

Elaine Bryant is the executive vice president of aerospace and defense of the Dayton Development Coalition.

“We have the workforce, the expertise and of course the quality of life and affordability to continue to make Ohio the number one military state for federal and military missions,” Bryant said.

Ohio was first nominated to host the Space Command in 2020 and met the required advanced screening criteria.

