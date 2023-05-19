Space Intelligence Squadron coming to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

A new mission is coming to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The US Air Force selected the base to host the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron.

This is expected to bring more than 90 intelligence and surveillance personnel to Wright-Patt.

In a statement, US Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said, “This was the right call. This announcement recognizes Wright-Patterson’s strength in space intelligence gathering and expand its intelligence analysis capabilities, help our country meet new and future threats, and continue the Miami Valley’s leadership.”

The mission will identify adversary capability, predict and define intent, and deliver enhanced threat warning to the Department of Defense, inter-agency, commercial sector agencies, and allies operating in space.

It’s expected to be fully operational by 2025.