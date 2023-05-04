© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aviation & Military

IMG_Wright factory.jpg
Local and Statewide News
'It's too early to say:' Wright brothers' airplane factory site future unclear after fire
Alejandro Figueroa
The future of the historic Wright brothers’ airplane factory in West Dayton is up in the air after it was heavily damaged by a fire in late March.
First Lady Jill Biden with students at Beverly Garden Elementary near Wright Patterson Air Force Base.JPG
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Local and Statewide News
First Lady Jill Biden visits Wright-Patt, promotes military families, children
Kathryn Mobley
IMG_Wrightfactory1.jpg
Local and Statewide News
Wright Brothers airplane factory in West Dayton damaged by fire
Alejandro Figueroa
Load More