Aviation & Military

The future of the historic Wright brothers’ airplane factory in West Dayton is up in the air after it was heavily damaged by a fire in late March.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center wants to hire 800 workers in the Dayton region this year.
The University of Dayton Fighting Flyers was selected as the top Army ROTC program in the Midwest, earning the 2022-23 General Douglas MacArthur Award. Recently, WYSO’s Garrett Reese spent a morning with the group to learn more about how they train.
The Dayton Development Coalition and Dayton Defense hosted this year’s Cyber Dialogue at Sinclair College on February 27. At the one-day event, industry and academic experts, and government leaders shared knowledge on cybersecurity and national security.
A joint venture including Vazquez Commercial has contested a contract awarded to Messer Construction to renovate historic homes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Martin was a member of the 506th Parachute Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles.” The 101st was popularized in 2001 by the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.