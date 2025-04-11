© 2025 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: April 11 - 17, 2025

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
Learn the history of Ukrainian pysanky eggs and make your own this weekend with the Dayton Society of Artists.
Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Fighting Evil By Moon, Winning Love By Daylight: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is at the Schuster Center tonight at 8pm. (Performed in Japanese with English subtitles.)

Free Admission Day at Aullwood: Bring family and friends to ramble the eight miles of trails, investigate the nature center and much more. Explore Aullwood Farm at 9101 Frederick Pike and Aullwood Nature Center at 1000 Aullwood Road during this complimentary day of nature, farm life and family fun, 1 to 5pm.

The Dayton Dragons 2025 Opening Homestand: The Dayton Dragons 2025 Opening Homestand is this weekend. Friday it’s at 7:05pm and Saturday & Sunday, there's a matinee at 1:05 pm.

Ukrainian Egg Decoration (Pysanky): In this one-day workshop students learn the history of this art form and create one egg to take home. The Dayton Society of Artist (48 High Street) Saturday or Sunday.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's upcoming season: You can now see what the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will be doing in 2025 and 2026. Gravity-defying ballets, breathtaking operas, and symphonic masterpieces.

John Rankin House: Located on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River, it helped formerly enslaved people on their path to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
