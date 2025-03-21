© 2025 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: March 21 - 27, 2025

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
Shades of Bublé is Saturdy night at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.
courtesy of Arbogast Performing Arts Center
Charlie Campbell's picks what for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Shades of Bublé: A trio of talented musicians dripping with sophistication and the retro style of Michael Bublé Saturday at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 7pm.

hOm: It's a sound bath experience and gathering. A unique and immersive sound bath experience where modern sound therapy, traditional sound healing and musical composition all come together providing a space for rest, relaxation and healing at The Brightside at 6pm.

Coming Soon ArtsGala: ArtsGala is Dayton's premier event showcasing Wright State's most talented students in the fine and performing arts. This event is on April 5th.
