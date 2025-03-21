What's Great in Dayton: March 21 - 27, 2025
Charlie Campbell's picks what for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.
Shades of Bublé: A trio of talented musicians dripping with sophistication and the retro style of Michael Bublé Saturday at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 7pm.
hOm: It's a sound bath experience and gathering. A unique and immersive sound bath experience where modern sound therapy, traditional sound healing and musical composition all come together providing a space for rest, relaxation and healing at The Brightside at 6pm.
Coming Soon ArtsGala: ArtsGala is Dayton's premier event showcasing Wright State's most talented students in the fine and performing arts. This event is on April 5th.