What's Great in Dayton: March 14 - 20, 2025

Requiem: Featuring Of a Spring Morning, Of a Sad Evening, Seven Last Words of the Unarmed Requiem, Op. 48, the concert concludes with a discussion moderated by Reverend Joshua Ward of Omega Baptist Church. It's at the Schuster Center Friday & Saturday, 7:30pm.

End of Winter Bird Walk: This is a great time to see year-round residents, winter visitors and possibly some early spring migrants like the Eastern Phoebe and Ruby-crowned Kinglet at Woodland Cemetery, starting at 9am.

Science Saturday: On Science Saturday you learn about the principles of flight as you design and build kites and test them in a vertical wind tunnel at the Joe Clark Innovation Lab, 1 to 3pm.

Living HERstory: Women Strong: A multimedia art exhibit at African American Visual Artists Guild (840 Germantown

Music and Dance: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: It's a World of Dance features The Dayton Ballet Studio Company, Dayton Ballet School Ensemble and the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance at the Schuster Center, 2:30pm.

The Far Hills Speakers Series: Learn about Oldtown, near Xenia Ohio, on the former site of the Shawnee settlement called Old Chillicothe. Today the site is home to the Great Council State Park and Interpretive Center which honors the history of the Shawnee people in our area. This presentation is at Wright Library in Oakwood, Sunday at 2pm,

2025 MetroParks Birding Challenge: During the 2025 MetroParks Birding Challenge there are countless ways to learn about and experience the world around you. If you complete all the challenge activities by Nov. 9 you have a chance to win fun, bird-themed prizes.