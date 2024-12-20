What's Great in Dayton: December 20 - 26, 2024

The Black Box Holiday Show: There are two nights of holiday cheer and laughs at the Black Box Improv Theater. Plus a very special ladies' number "Out of Pocket," "Greatest Hits," and as always the Improvised Musical! It’s tonight and Saturday at 8pm.

Christmas With C.S. Lewis: Experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness, and even some tears. This is at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday at 2:30 in the afternoon.

A Dunbar Christmas: A Dunbar Christmas is Saturday and Sunday. Historical re-enactors perform as Matilda and the poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. They share stories that brings the home to life, and children can craft turn-of-the-century holiday ornaments. This is at the Dunbar Visitor Center (312 Edison Street) Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4pm.

The Nutcracker: The timeless story of Clara’s magical Christmastime journey returns to the stage performed by Dayton Ballet. Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score is performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic. It’s at the Schuster Center now through December 22nd.

A Frosty Night: A Frosty Night is a Human Race play about Sharon Frosty who is Frosty the Snowman's wife. She knows that he's up to no good and follows his trail to the North Pole. Will she catch him in the act? Laugh 'til you're blue with this adults-only comedy. It’s now through December 22nd.

Levitt UpClose: In January Levitt Pavillion is doing this event called UpClose. You meet three artists and they perform, but you learn the exact location the day before the concert which is Thursday, January 16. This is very limited and you need to get your tickets now.

Dayton Walk of Fame: Nominations for the 2025 Dayton Region Walk of Fame are now open.