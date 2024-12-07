What's Great in Dayton: December 6 - 12, 2024

Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret: Relax with friends, laugh with family, grab a seasonal cocktail and most importantly “mail” your song requests to Santa! It’s at the PNC Arts Annex tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

The Outside Presents: The Outside Presents is on Saturday. It's presented by WYSO and aims to connect local audiences with artists and composers from around southwest Ohio, the Midwest and beyond. Go to The Foundry Theater at Antioch College in Yellow Springs at 7pm....and it is FREE.

Christmas with The Tenors: Up in Troy on Saturday there’s Christmas with The Tenors. This foursome of singers from Canada celebrate Christmas with outstanding harmonies and undeniable charm. Arbogast Performance Arts Center at 7pm.

Hometown Holidays: In downtown Dayton at 7:30 there are two concerts. At the Schuster is the Hometown Holidays concert which is full of sing-a-longs, toe-tapping holiday melodies plus traditional carols. AND at the Victoria is Christmas With The Petersens. They are taking the music of the Ozarks to the world entertaining audiences with their tight harmonies and warm sibling humor.

High tea with dolls: On Sunday there’s the Annual Doll High Tea. Bring a favorite little someone who has a favorite little doll to enjoy an afternoon of food and fun. Go to the Dayton Women’s Club from 2 to 4pm this Sunday or the following week.

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy: O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy combines British properness with an unabashed love for the unexpected…an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show. Go to the Victoria Theatre Sunday at 3pm.

The Woman in Black: The Woman in Black is a fast-paced and theatrically imaginative play. This thriller will frighten and delight you to the very end! It’s at the Dayton Theatre Guild Friday, Saturday & Sundays for this weekend and the next.