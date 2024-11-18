What's Great in Dayton: November 15 - 21, 2024

Holiday Festival of Trees Auction: Tonight is the Holiday Festival of Trees Auction. Go to the Oakwood Community Center 6 to 8pm to bid on beautifully decorated themed Holiday trees. Light refreshments and entertainment are there as well.

Aullwood Holiday Art Fair: On Saturday go to the Aullwood Holiday Art Fair. Find ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, plus much more including Santa. 9am to 5pm.

Hayner Gift Gallery: At the Hayner Gift Gallery there are all kind of hand-crafted locally made items. Fine art, pottery, blown glass, beaded glass décor items, herb and spice blends, and more at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 10am to 4pm.

Over the rainbow: Also on Saturday you can see the famous old movie The Wizard of Oz for just a quarter. The 25 cent Movie Matinee is at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. Doors open at 3….movie starts at 4.

Live chamber music: On Sunday right here in Yellow Springs The Viano Quartet are doing chamber music. It’s at the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church (202 South Winter Street) at 4pm.

At the Table: At the Table is a heartfelt dance theatre journey of identity and acceptance. Witness the intersection of love and conflict as a college student bravely confronts their devout Catholic family with their truth. This is at the Roger Glass Center For The Arts tonight & Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2.

Holiday art: Holiday art is now at the Dayton Art Institute. You can see original drawings of Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss) in the 1966 animated special How the Grinch Stole Christmas plus (B)ART! America’s funniest animated family show. Laugh as you experience the original handmade animation cels of the acclaimed series. It’s there now through January.