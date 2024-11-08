What's Great in Dayton: November 8 - 14, 2024

Dayton Book Fair: The Dayton Book Fair is not just books. You can also get records, CDs, movies, puzzles, and games. Go to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds today, Saturday, or Sunday.

The Magical Lamp of Aladdin on stage: The Kettering Children’s Theatre are doing The Magical Lamp of Aladdin. The play is today and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

A Holiday Affair in Tipp City: A Holiday Affair is in Tipp City on Saturday. A wide variety of handcrafted holiday gifts from over 50 local vendors are at the Tipp Center 10am to 5pm.

Celebrate the Dayton Literary Peace Prize: The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Awards Gala is this weekend. On Saturday you can hear the authors who were selected. It’s at the Victoria Theater at 3pm.

Holiday Horse Parade: At 7pm Saturday in Piqua is the Holiday Horse Parade. Horse-drawn carriages, hitches, and riders are all outfitted with Holiday Lights making their way through downtown Piqua’s Main Street.

Great works live: On Sunday the Chancel Choir are performing great works by Brahms, Hayden, Schubert, and Mendelssohn. This is at the First Baptist Church in downtown Dayton on West Monument Street at 4pm and there is no cost.