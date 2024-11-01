What's Great in Dayton: November 1 - 7, 2024

An Evening with Lee Asher: This evening Lee Asher is here and he's a true champion for the voiceless. He delivers a powerful and inspiring talk about his journey of saving animals and inspiring people. It's at the Victoria Theatre at 7:30pm.

Stories of SHE-Roes: On Saturday morning you see six remarkable women share their unapologetic stories to honor the beauty, courage, strength, and vulnerability of women of color. It’s the SHE-Roe Mega Event at the Human Race Theatre at 10am.

Wreath & Cheese: At Wreath & Cheese you'll use a variety of flowers, herbs, and greens to craft a beautiful and unique piece to celebrate the harvest season. Go to Hungry Toad Farm in Centerville Saturday at 11:30 am.

Old-fashioned Lemonade and Homemade Desserts: Also on Saturday from noon to 6pm you can get some old-fashioned lemonade and homemade desserts prepared by some of the best local small business and home bakers. Go to the Fairmont Baptist Church on Marshall Road in Kettering.

Music at UD: The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program are performing on Saturday at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts (near the corner of Stewart and South Main Streets). It’s at 3pm and there is no cost.

After Dark: Bombers & Brews: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has After Dark: Bombers & Brews. Dance to live music by local band Flashback playing your favorites from the 60s through today 6 to 10pm.

The Annual Holiday Hope for Kids Auction: The Annual Holiday Hope for Kids Auction directly benefits the children and families who rely on Dayton Children’s Hospital. Bid now for the incredible packages. The auction closes Sunday at 5pm.