What's Great in Dayton: October 18 - 24, 2024

What The Constitution Means To Me: In this witty and new play, fifteen-year-old Heidi brings forth her teenage self to trace the relationships of women between four generations. This boundary-breaking show gives insight into how our constitution will impact our future generations of women. It's at PNC Arts Annex; tonight through Sunday.

Coppélia: Coppélia is a classic ballet set in a small Midwestern town. It's the tale of a lifelike doll in a windowfront. It’s at the Victoria Theatre tonight, Saturday & Sunday.

Celebrating the Black Box Improv Theater: The Black Box Improv Theater is celebrating THREE incredible years. Enjoy a special improvised musical performance that will have you laughing, singing, and cheering all night long. Tonight and Saturday at 8pm.

HarvestFest in Tipp City: HarvestFest is a family-friendly event with street vendors, crafters, and artisans. A day filled with fun including a family or group costume contest and a fall favorite recipe baking contest. It's Saturday in Tipp City, 10am to 4pm.

Fall Family Adventure: The Fall Family Adventure is a mix of traditional festival fun and hands-on educational opportunities that highlight how plants and wildlife change during the fall season. It's at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 4 to 7pm.

Halloween Market at Front Street: On Sunday is the Halloween Market. Get to Front Street early to paint a free pumpkin while supplies last. Explore studios, galleries, shops, and boutiques, 11am to 4pm

Memorials concert: The Bach Society of Dayton is presenting "Memorials," a concert to remember the lives of loved ones. It’s at the Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church with a concert preview at 3 and the concert at 4pm.