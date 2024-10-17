© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Art Parkd celebrates Dayton's creative spirit

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 78  — Art Parkd-88.jpg
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Golf Widow performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 78  — Art Parkd-3.jpg
Golf Widow performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Eleanor Dakota joins Golf Widow at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 78  — Art Parkd-4.jpg
Eleanor Dakota joins Golf Widow at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 78  — Art Parkd-5.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 78  — Art Parkd-6.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Eleanor Dakota performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 78  — Art Parkd-8.jpg
Eleanor Dakota performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 78  — Art Parkd-10.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artist paints the Art Parkd stage from life.
8 of 78  — Art Parkd-11.jpg
Artist paints the Art Parkd stage from life.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 78  — Art Parkd-12.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artist at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 78  — Art Parkd-14.jpg
Artist at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sadass.co at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 78  — Art Parkd-13.jpg
Sadass.co at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Second Hand Circus at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 78  — Art Parkd-15.jpg
Second Hand Circus at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 78  — Art Parkd-17.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 78  — Art Parkd-19.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 78  — Art Parkd-20.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 78  — Art Parkd-18.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Leroy Bean performs a poetic interlude at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 78  — Art Parkd-21.jpg
Leroy Bean performs a poetic interlude at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 78  — Art Parkd-24.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendee poses inside Lightclub's interactive glitch installation at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 78  — Art Parkd-25.jpg
Attendee poses inside Lightclub's interactive glitch installation at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 78  — Art Parkd-27.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 78  — Art Parkd-29.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 78  — Art Parkd-28.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 78  — Art Parkd-32.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 78  — Art Parkd-33.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 78  — Art Parkd-34.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 78  — Art Parkd-35.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 78  — Art Parkd-38.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 78  — Art Parkd-37.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 78  — Art Parkd-39.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 78  — Art Parkd-40.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller (left) and Juliet Fromholt at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 78  — Art Parkd-45.jpg
Evan Miller (left) and Juliet Fromholt at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Amethyst Ad Astra at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 78  — Art Parkd-43.jpg
Amethyst Ad Astra at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Meadowlune at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 78  — Art Parkd-42.jpg
Meadowlune at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
34 of 78  — Art Parkd-48.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Leroy Bean (left) and Eleanor Dakota pose with their chalk portrait counterparts at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
35 of 78  — Art Parkd-49.jpg
Leroy Bean (left) and Eleanor Dakota pose with their chalk portrait counterparts at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tino performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
36 of 78  — Art Parkd-50.jpg
Tino performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tino performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
37 of 78  — Art Parkd-51.jpg
Tino performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
38 of 78  — Art Parkd-47.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
39 of 78  — Art Parkd-57.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tino performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
40 of 78  — Art Parkd-54.jpg
Tino performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Leroy Bean joins Tino to freestyle at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
41 of 78  — Art Parkd-55.jpg
Leroy Bean joins Tino to freestyle at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sherry
42 of 78  — Artist at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herma
Sherry
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
43 of 78  — Art Parkd-60.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Poet at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
44 of 78  — Art Parkd-61.jpg
Poet at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
45 of 78  — Art Parkd-62.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
46 of 78  — Art Parkd-63.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kellen Williams performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
47 of 78  — Art Parkd-64.jpg
Kellen Williams performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kellen Williams performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
48 of 78  — Art Parkd-66.jpg
Kellen Williams performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
49 of 78  — Art Parkd-70.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
50 of 78  — Art Parkd-69.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Mazie Mariposa performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
51 of 78  — Art Parkd-71.jpg
Mazie Mariposa performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Models walk the chalk catwalk during the upcycled fashion show at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
52 of 78  — Art Parkd-72.jpg
Models walk the chalk catwalk during the upcycled fashion show at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees explore Lightclub's interactive glitch installation at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
53 of 78  — Art Parkd-75.jpg
Attendees explore Lightclub's interactive glitch installation at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Proxy.exe performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
54 of 78  — Art Parkd-81.jpg
Proxy.exe performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Proxy.exe performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
55 of 78  — Art Parkd-79.jpg
Proxy.exe performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
56 of 78  — Art Parkd-82.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
57 of 78  — Art Parkd-86.jpg
Attendees at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
58 of 78  — Art Parkd-89.jpg
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
59 of 78  — Art Parkd-90.jpg
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
60 of 78  — Art Parkd-91.jpg
Frank Calzada and Friends performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose interrupts Frank and Friends’ set at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
61 of 78  — Art Parkd-94.jpg
Dos.Grandiose interrupts Frank and Friends’ set at Art Parkd. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tino steps in to mediate a musical battle for the contested championship belt.
62 of 78  — Art Parkd-95.jpg
Tino steps in to mediate a musical battle for the contested championship belt.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
63 of 78  — Art Parkd-96.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Dos.Grandiose face off for the championship belt at Art Parkd.
64 of 78  — Art Parkd-100.jpg
Frank Calzada and Dos.Grandiose face off for the championship belt at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada and Dos.Grandiose face off for the championship belt at Art Parkd.
65 of 78  — Art Parkd-102.jpg
Frank Calzada and Dos.Grandiose face off for the championship belt at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada shows off the contested championship belt at Art Parkd.
66 of 78  — Art Parkd-103.jpg
Frank Calzada shows off the contested championship belt at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose cuts a promo after his victory against Frank Calzada at Art Parkd.
67 of 78  — Art Parkd-113.jpg
Dos.Grandiose cuts a promo after his victory against Frank Calzada at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose is finally united with his championship belt at Art Parkd.
68 of 78  — Art Parkd-111.jpg
Dos.Grandiose is finally united with his championship belt at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Mother Funk speaks to Dos.Grandiose in a vision at Art Parkd.
69 of 78  — Art Parkd-115.jpg
Mother Funk speaks to Dos.Grandiose in a vision at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Mother Funk shows Dos.Grandiose the error of his ways at Art Parkd.
70 of 78  — Art Parkd-117.jpg
Mother Funk shows Dos.Grandiose the error of his ways at Art Parkd.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
71 of 78  — Art Parkd-120.jpg
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
72 of 78  — Art Parkd-122.jpg
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
73 of 78  — Art Parkd-123.jpg
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Mazie Mariposa performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
74 of 78  — Art Parkd-124.jpg
Mazie Mariposa performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Mazie Mariposa performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
75 of 78  — Art Parkd-125.jpg
Mazie Mariposa performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
76 of 78  — Art Parkd-126.jpg
Basura performs at Art Parkd on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jared Chambers closes out Art Parkd with a DJ set. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
77 of 78  — Art Parkd-130.jpg
Jared Chambers closes out Art Parkd with a DJ set. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jared Chambers closes out Art Parkd with a DJ set. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
78 of 78  — Art Parkd-131.jpg
Jared Chambers closes out Art Parkd with a DJ set. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

A nondescript parking lot in Dayton's Grafton Hill neighborhood came alive with music, visual art, performance and community collaboration on Saturday, October 12, 2024. It was the third outing for Art Parkd, a local festival infused with the DIY spirit.

The free and open to the public event included art activities and installations, a fashion show, community market and music from Golf Widow, Eleanor Dakota, Melina Marie, Crabswithoutlegs, TINO, the Kellen Williams Trio, Proxy.exe, Frank Calzada and Friends, Dos.Gradiose, and Jared Chambers. There was an experimental movement performance by Mazie Mariposa, a surprise appearance by the Bad Genes Collective, and the culmination of a musical rivalry that resulted in the debut of a brand new band, Basura.

WYSO was proud to support Art Parkd, and our music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt