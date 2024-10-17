Photos: Art Parkd celebrates Dayton's creative spirit

A nondescript parking lot in Dayton's Grafton Hill neighborhood came alive with music, visual art, performance and community collaboration on Saturday, October 12, 2024. It was the third outing for Art Parkd, a local festival infused with the DIY spirit.

The free and open to the public event included art activities and installations, a fashion show, community market and music from Golf Widow, Eleanor Dakota, Melina Marie, Crabswithoutlegs, TINO, the Kellen Williams Trio, Proxy.exe, Frank Calzada and Friends, Dos.Gradiose, and Jared Chambers. There was an experimental movement performance by Mazie Mariposa, a surprise appearance by the Bad Genes Collective, and the culmination of a musical rivalry that resulted in the debut of a brand new band, Basura.

WYSO was proud to support Art Parkd, and our music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.