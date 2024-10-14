Experience 1960s Ohio’s version of American Bandstand...Teen Time!

Back in the day, from the 1950s to the 60s, there was a teen dance show that was broadcast on local Steubenville, Ohio television called Teen Time. It was an Ohio version of the legendary TV music program American Bandstand. Many local American television stations had their own versions of Bandstand, due to the show’s massive popularity and the explosion (and the realization) of the then new teenage market.

Below are clips of Teen Time.

The show looked fun, didn't it? You can't tell me that wasn't a blast to watch.


