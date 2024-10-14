© 2024 WYSO
Experience 1960s Ohio’s version of American Bandstand...Teen Time!

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT

Back in the day, from the 1950s to the 60s, there was a teen dance show that was broadcast on local Steubenville, Ohio television called Teen Time. It was an Ohio version of the legendary TV music program American Bandstand. Many local American television stations had their own versions of Bandstand, due to the show’s massive popularity and the explosion (and the realization) of the then new teenage market.

Below are clips of Teen Time.

The show looked fun, didn’t it? You can’t tell me that wasn’t a blast to watch. Did you watch Teen Time in the 60s? Did you actually appear on the show? Let me know at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
