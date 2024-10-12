© 2024 WYSO
You Should Listen To: The VectorMan

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published October 12, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
contributed

Yellow Springs resident Michael Corbett has a secret to tell you. He has an alter ego. And that alternate identity is known as…The VectorMan. Is The VectorMan a superhero? Is he a professional wrestler? Nope to both. The VectorMan is a budding music producer, and an exceptional one.

The VectorMan mainly produces electronic music, but he also dabbles in Rock and Rap music production as well. You can check out his latest tracks here.

If you’re a musician or music industry executive looking for beats, you can start the contact process here. If you’re a music fan, look out for future releases on his social media pages and his SoundCloud page. I have a feeling The VectorMan has more heat to drop soon.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
