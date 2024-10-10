Photos: Eastwood MetroPark was alive with music, outdoor activities and more at the 2024 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience
1 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-68.jpg
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-3.jpg
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-5.jpg
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-8.jpg
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-15.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-16.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-17.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-18.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-22.jpg
BMX performers at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-24.jpg
BMX performers at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-20.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-26.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-27.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-28.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-31.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-32.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-34.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-35.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-36.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-37.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-45.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-40.jpg
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-49.jpg
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-50.jpg
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-54.jpg
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-51.jpg
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-61.jpg
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-62.jpg
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-65.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-66.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-69.jpg
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-70.jpg
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-72.jpg
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-80.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-78.jpg
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-81.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-83.jpg
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-87.jpg
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-85.jpg
Runners participate in the 12-hour endurance run at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-88.jpg
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-89.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-93.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-94.jpg
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-97.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-100.jpg
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-102.jpg
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-105.jpg
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-112.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-115.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-113.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-117.jpg
Attendee at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-119.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
53 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-122.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
54 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-126.jpg
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
55 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-128.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Kyleen Downs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
56 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-130.jpg
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
57 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-137.jpg
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
58 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-140.jpg
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
59 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-143.jpg
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
60 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-147.jpg
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
61 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-145.jpg
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
62 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-149.jpg
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
63 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-151.jpg
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
64 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-152.jpg
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
65 of 65 — Outdoor X 2024-153.jpg
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
October 5 and 6 marked the 2024 outing for Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience presented by Huffy. The Five Rivers MetroParks event combines the best of outdoor activity with music, food and more at Eastwood MetroPark.
WYSO curated the musical lineup for this year's event, which featured performances by Paige Beller, Luv Locz Experiment, Amber Heart, DOOM GONG, Eleanor Dakota, Kyleen Downes, Kid Bigfoot and a DJ set from Club Cuts host DJ Barry Leonhard.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture both day's events.