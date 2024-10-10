© 2024 WYSO
Photos: Eastwood MetroPark was alive with music, outdoor activities and more at the 2024 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:22 PM EDT
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Paige Beller performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
BMX performers at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
BMX performers at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
BMX performers at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
BMX performers at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Dock Dogs competition at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Amber Heart performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DOOM GONG performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Runners participate in the 12-hour endurance run at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Runners participate in the 12-hour endurance run at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
DJ Barry Leonhard performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Eleanor Dakota performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendee at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller introduces Kyleen Downs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller introduces Kyleen Downs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kyleen Downs performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Kid Bigfoot performs at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience on Sunday, October 6, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

October 5 and 6 marked the 2024 outing for Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience presented by Huffy. The Five Rivers MetroParks event combines the best of outdoor activity with music, food and more at Eastwood MetroPark.

WYSO curated the musical lineup for this year's event, which featured performances by Paige Beller, Luv Locz Experiment, Amber Heart, DOOM GONG, Eleanor Dakota, Kyleen Downes, Kid Bigfoot and a DJ set from Club Cuts host DJ Barry Leonhard.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture both day's events.

