Photos: Eastwood MetroPark was alive with music, outdoor activities and more at the 2024 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

October 5 and 6 marked the 2024 outing for Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience presented by Huffy. The Five Rivers MetroParks event combines the best of outdoor activity with music, food and more at Eastwood MetroPark.

WYSO curated the musical lineup for this year's event, which featured performances by Paige Beller, Luv Locz Experiment, Amber Heart, DOOM GONG, Eleanor Dakota, Kyleen Downes, Kid Bigfoot and a DJ set from Club Cuts host DJ Barry Leonhard.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture both day's events.