What's Great in Dayton: October 4 - 10, 2024

Yellow Springs Film Festival: Here in Yellow Springs is the Yellow Springs Film Festival. An impressive lineup of films, music, and comedy tonight, Saturday & Sunday.

Meet the ghosts of famous authors: Tonight there's a Literary Ghost Walk. Tour the Beavercreek Library after dark and meet the ghosts of famous authors who have come back to tell their spooky stories. It's at 7pm.

Heritage of Flight Festival & Parade: The Heritage of Flight Festival & Parade is a three-day fall celebration on Main Street in downtown New Carlisle. A wide range of activities, food and entertainment. Today, Saturday & Sunday.

Explore the outdoors: At Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience you enjoy live music, food, drinks and contests. Two days of outdoor adventures are at Eastwood MetroPark on Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. Admission and parking are free.

Peace Love & Potatoes: The Spring Valley Potato Festival is Saturday and Sunday with lots of events, entertainment, contests, and tons of potatoes.

Great Outdoors Plein Air: At the Great Outdoors Plein Air you explore all that Tipp City has to offer and watch plein air artists at work—in downtown Tipp City and the surrounding area. 10am to 2pm.

The Dayton Pagan Festival: The Dayton Pagan Festival is Sunday. There are workshops, food, entertainment and more. Go to the Kettering Polen Farm 11am to 4pm.