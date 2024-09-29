You Should Listen To: The Factory Line

I don’t know much about the Springfield, Ohio rock band, but I do know that The Factory Line, 1. Makes good music, and 2. Have cultivated a real following. To see the number of fans the group has, you can check out their Facebook page. To hear music from them, you can listen to their new single, “The Beautiful”.

The Factory Line has an EP dropping soon. To learn more details about the band, check out their official webpage. They post show dates on both their homepage and their Facebook platform. Below are a few performance videos of the group. If you dig them, support them!