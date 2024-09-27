© 2024 WYSO
You Should Listen To: Midview

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT
contributed

Dayton, Ohio remains a hotbed for rock acts. Despite this region’s substantial tastes for country & western and rap music, rock thrives in the Miami Valley. You can see and hear it for yourselves with newer rock bands like Midview.

Midview is a four person pop-punk band that makes, honestly, exceptional music. Check out their most recent single releases below:

The band is currently performing in local Miami Valley venues. To check out their upcoming dates, you can go here. Midview looks like another get-in-on-the-ground-floor kind of act. Because these guys have skyrocket potential.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.