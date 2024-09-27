You Should Listen To: Midview

Dayton, Ohio remains a hotbed for rock acts. Despite this region’s substantial tastes for country & western and rap music, rock thrives in the Miami Valley. You can see and hear it for yourselves with newer rock bands like Midview.

Midview is a four person pop-punk band that makes, honestly, exceptional music. Check out their most recent single releases below:

The band is currently performing in local Miami Valley venues. To check out their upcoming dates, you can go here. Midview looks like another get-in-on-the-ground-floor kind of act. Because these guys have skyrocket potential.