What's Great in Dayton: September 27 - October 3, 2024

Vietri Trunk Show: The Little Exchange is hosting their annual Vietri Trunk Show on Saturday. You can shop this beautiful handmade Italian collection while sipping mimosas from 10am to 4pm. This gift boutique is benefiting Dayton Children's Hospital.

Capitol Fools: The Capitol Fools are here in Dayton on Saturday evening. They hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Go to the Victoria Theatre at 7:30pm.

Germantown Pretzel Festival: The Germantown Pretzel Festival is Saturday and Sunday. There are over 25 pretzel vendors plus many crafters, food vendors and entertainment all the time. To wet your whistle and wash down the pretzels head over to their Beer Garden.

Dayton City Fall Market: On Sunday the Dayton City Fall Market is at RiverScape MetroPark noon to 5pm. This free family-friendly event includes trick or treating, food trucks, a coffee bar, local vendors, Disney characters and more.

Chamber music: The Dayton Philharmonic's first chamber music concert of the season is Sunday at Wright State's Schuster Hall at 2:30pm.

An evening of magic and comedy: Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, the illusionist Justin Willman will present an interactive evening of magic, comedy, and mind-control for the whole family. It's at 7:30pm.

Out Here Dayton Film Festival: The Out Here Dayton Film Festival which shows the best of LGBTQIA+ films from around the world is in two weeks, but you can get your tickets now.