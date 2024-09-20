What's Great in Dayton: September 20 - 26, 2024

Learning Tree Farm's Autumn Fest: Saturday is Learning Tree Farm's Autumn Fest. A full day of outdoor fall fun – pony rides, hayrides, kids, crafts, historic, and nature-based games and activities, animal interactions, vendors food trucks, and more! 10am to 4pm.

Dayton Hispanic Heritage Festival: This day-long celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture includes a parade, live music, dancing, entertainment, and authentic Latin food. Go to Five Rivers Metroparks in downtown Dayton, 11am to 11pm.

When you are there around 4:30 in the afternoon you can see thousands of rubber ducks dropping off the bridge into the Miami river.

Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays: If you’re a baker, now’s the time to fill out your application for the Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest. I know that’s several months from now, but applications are due by Wednesday, September 25.

Honoring Daytonians: Since 1951 The Presidents Club of Dayton annually announces the region’s Citizen Legion of Honor Award. This is the oldest most continuous and prestigious recognition of volunteer servant leadership in the Dayton region. Now you can see who has been selected and get a ticket for the luncheon.

Dayton Book Fair Fall Roundup: Dayton Book Fair's annual Fall Roundup is right now. Take your extra books, records, CDs, movies, puzzles, and games to any area Grismer Tire & Auto location now through the end of September.

Levitt UpClose: If you want to solve a mystery of three artists and one secret location you will gain endless memories AND keep the Levitt Dayton energy going all year. The first mystery concert is in the evening on Wednesday, October 2nd.