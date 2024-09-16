Dayton’s biggest export: Flight or Funk?

Is Dayton, Ohio’s most important gift to the world the airplane, or the “Love Rollercoaster?” Dayton is internationally known for two creations, the invention of the airplane and funk music. At the very least, both things have been impactful to American culture. But…which one of these amazing creations has really been the most inspiring to people?

At first glance, the vast majority of people would scream “Flight dude!!” But, if you think about it, funk music has had a massive impact on world culture. The question may not be as easy to answer as you would think.

Below are a few videos that help with this inquiry. Is Dayton’s gift of flight the most important export we’ve given the globe, or is it “Fantastic Voyage?”

Flight:

Funk:

What say you, Miami Valley?

