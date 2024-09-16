© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton’s biggest export: Flight or Funk?

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 16, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

Is Dayton, Ohio’s most important gift to the world the airplane, or the “Love Rollercoaster?” Dayton is internationally known for two creations, the invention of the airplane and funk music. At the very least, both things have been impactful to American culture. But…which one of these amazing creations has really been the most inspiring to people?

At first glance, the vast majority of people would scream “Flight dude!!” But, if you think about it, funk music has had a massive impact on world culture. The question may not be as easy to answer as you would think.

Below are a few videos that help with this inquiry. Is Dayton’s gift of flight the most important export we’ve given the globe, or is it “Fantastic Voyage?”

Flight: 

Funk:

What say you, Miami Valley?
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.