What's Great in Dayton: September. 13 - 19, 2024

Midwest Americana: Midwest Americana is a photographic exhibition that includes a romantic view of rural farm life, small towns, and industry but goes beyond and considers the realities of urban blight, poverty and inequality. This is at the Dayton Society of Artists and the opening reception is today, 5 to 8pm.

Troy Porchfest: Tomorrow, Saturday, up in Troy is their PorchFest. It's in Troy’s lovely Southwest Historic District with a food court and artisan tent village. Music begins at noon with up to 7 new concerts each hour.

Taste of the Oregon: Snack and sip your way through the Oregon District with the return of the Taste of the Oregon. Pause to enjoy live music, sidewalk sales, browse many retail shops and more to make for a wonderful afternoon sipping, strolling, and most importantly of all — snacking!

Beer Fest: Picture this: a cold beer in one hand, a delicious gourmet hot dog in the other and Liars for Hire are rocking the stage. This is the Beer Fest at The Greene, 5 to 9pm.

License to Spy: On Sunday you can go undercover and enter a world of coded messages and satellite surveillance taking on the role of a secret agent. It’s a new activity called Top Secret: License to Spy at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 9am to 5pm.

Concours d'Elegance: At the Dayton Concours d'Elegance you can examine and admire 150 of the finest cNational Museum of the U.S. Air Forcelassic and antique automobiles and motorcycles. Go to the Carillon Historical Park 10:30am to 4pm on Sunday.

Live music at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion Dayton is ending the season this weekend. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, it is The Iguanas which is Chicano Rock, and Saturday is ﻿War Hippies which is Country/Rock