What's Great in Dayton: August 23 - 29, 2024

AIRPEX 2024: The Dayton Stamp Club are hosting the AIRPEX 2024 stamp show. Go to the IBEW Union Hall on Poe Avenue today until 6pm and Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Tour De Donut: On Saturday up in Troy is the Tour De Donut. Riders go to various donut locations and eat a donut. For each donut the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have 5 minutes deducted from their ride time.

Climate Future Film Fest: The Climate Future Film Festival is on Saturday. You'll see ten films from four continents exploring the artistic and human response to climate change. It's at the Centerville Library (111 W Spring Valley Road) 1 to 4:15pm.

Taco & Nacho Fest: You can taste the best tacos and best nachos from over 15 top-notch food and craft vendors. Go to the Austin Landing 3 to 10pm on Saturday.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight is country artist Cole Chaney, and Saturday, The War and Treaty will perform.

The Ohio Country: The Ohio Country is a 12 episode podcast providing a perspective on Ohio history that very few of us learned in school. The American Indian people are at the center of a refreshed version of our state’s complicated past. Listen to them right here on wyso.org/podcast/the-ohio-country

