Relive the Beatles' coolest moments ever

Below is a collection of videos which show the coolest moments of The Beatles; careers. The important moments where The Fab Four broke out, innovated, and dazzled. Press play and relive the magic of the Lads from Liverpool.

The band’s first appearance on American television. This performance inspired the creation of two generations of rock artists and bands, and changed global popular culture forever.

The collective’s third appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Yup…they were still the most famous four people in the world.

Possibly the most important press conference in entertainment history. The wit and charm of the band vaporized the American press and the rest of the world. The artist-media relationship was never the same…the artist had the power now.

This single was broadcast via satellite for a global television event. The lads were always wildly innovative.

The Beatles were always socially progressive. Hearing Paul McCartney’s views on racial segregation in the 1960’s is still powerful decades later.

