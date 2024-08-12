Groove to this vintage ad for Sly & The Family Stone's 1969 Hara Arena show

Classic content like this is one of the many things I love about my job. I recently ran across this amazing video of a radio commercial for a May 17, 1969 Dayton, Ohio Sly & The Family Stone concert that aired on Cincinnati radio station WEBN on May 3, two weeks prior.

The commercial sounds fantastic and authentic. The show took place at the gone but never forgotten Hara Arena, and one the places to pick up tickets for this show in Cincinnati (where WEBN is located) was the University of Cincinnati’s student union desk. At one point, Sly and his band were one of the most popular acts in the country.

Were you there at this concert in ‘69? If so, drop me an email at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.