© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Great in Dayton: August 9 - 15, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
Art, live music and more will be on display in Kettering Sunday for Art on the Commons
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Art, live music and more will be on display in Kettering Sunday for Art on the Commons

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Jazz in Troy: The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band are up in Troy tonight. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend to this free concert series in lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at 7:30 pm.

Art on the Lawn: On Saturday right here in Yellow Springs is the Art on the Lawn. More than 100 artist booths are there plus music and food vendors. It’s 10am to 5pm.

Celebrating local food: In downtown Dayton is a Celebration of the Local Food System. You can see cooking demonstrations, sample some locally-produced foods, and there are giveaways including Sweet P’s Ice Pops, Dayton Dragons tickets, and gift cards from local grocery stores and farmers markets. Go to the Levitt Pavilion 10am to 2pm.

Art on the Commons: On Sunday in Kettering is Art on the Commons. There are top-notch artist vendors, many local food trucks, live music and activities for all ages. Go to the Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 11am to 5pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers play ragtime, and Saturday is a celebration of World Indigenous Day,

The Ohio Country: The Ohio Country is a 12 episode podcast providing a perspective on Ohio history that very few of us learned in school. The American Indian people are at the center of a refreshed version of our state’s complicated past. Listen to them right here on wyso.org/podcast/the-ohio-country
Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell