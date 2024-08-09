What's Great in Dayton: August 9 - 15, 2024

Jazz in Troy: The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band are up in Troy tonight. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend to this free concert series in lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at 7:30 pm.

Art on the Lawn: On Saturday right here in Yellow Springs is the Art on the Lawn. More than 100 artist booths are there plus music and food vendors. It’s 10am to 5pm.

Celebrating local food: In downtown Dayton is a Celebration of the Local Food System. You can see cooking demonstrations, sample some locally-produced foods, and there are giveaways including Sweet P’s Ice Pops, Dayton Dragons tickets, and gift cards from local grocery stores and farmers markets. Go to the Levitt Pavilion 10am to 2pm.

Art on the Commons: On Sunday in Kettering is Art on the Commons. There are top-notch artist vendors, many local food trucks, live music and activities for all ages. Go to the Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 11am to 5pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers play ragtime, and Saturday is a celebration of World Indigenous Day,

The Ohio Country: The Ohio Country is a 12 episode podcast providing a perspective on Ohio history that very few of us learned in school. The American Indian people are at the center of a refreshed version of our state’s complicated past. Listen to them right here on wyso.org/podcast/the-ohio-country

