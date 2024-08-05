You Should Listen To: Mike’s Wilson

This brilliant Columbus, Ohio sarcastic and sardonic rock/punk pop singer/songwriter makes equally brilliant sarcastic and sardonic music. He’s got a unique and charming voice that makes him immediately stand out from nearly any pack.

If you’re interested in checking out Wilson play live, he’s currently playing gigs throughout Ohio. You can check for announcements here. Mike’s Wilson is an intriguing talent to watch. As biting as his songs and content can be, he actually has real mass appeal. He could be a somewhat unlikely, but actual star.

