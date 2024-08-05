© 2024 WYSO
You Should Listen To: Mike’s Wilson

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 5, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT
contributed

This brilliant Columbus, Ohio sarcastic and sardonic rock/punk pop singer/songwriter makes equally brilliant sarcastic and sardonic music. He’s got a unique and charming voice that makes him immediately stand out from nearly any pack.

If you’re interested in checking out Wilson play live, he’s currently playing gigs throughout Ohio. You can check for announcements here. Mike’s Wilson is an intriguing talent to watch. As biting as his songs and content can be, he actually has real mass appeal. He could be a somewhat unlikely, but actual star.

Are you an Ohio-based artist looking for exposure? Do you have something special to say? Send me your info via my e-addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If I dig you…I’ll write about you.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
