 This 1983 ‘Hello Dayton’ TV commercial will having you singing along

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 3, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT

Forty years ago, WDTN (Channel 2) produced and aired an advertisement/promo video promoting the greatness of Dayton titled...Hello Dayton.

You can watch a video of this feel good gem (pun intended) below. It’s a montage of shots of (a surprisingly diverse array for the time) Daytonians doing stuff with smiles. The music/jingle is typical for 1983 productions, with its sweeping sound and super emotive vocals. Many of you may actually remember this commercial and get the yesteryear feels.

I’m gonna hear “Hello Daaaaaayyyyton!!!!” in my head for the rest of the day.
Arts & Culture
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
