What's Great in Dayton: August 2 - 8, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Art in the City returns to downtown Dayton this week.
Art in the City returns to downtown Dayton this week.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Live music in Troy: The Driving Force Band who are a classic rock and party band playing the best music of the 60's, 70's and 80's are up in Troy tonight. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend to this free concert series in lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at 7:30 pm.

Rock 'N' Green Tomato Festival: The Rock 'N' Green Tomato Festival starts this evening in downtown Miamisburg. It goes today 5 to 10pm and Saturday noon to 10pm.

Small Farm & Food Fest: The Small Farm & Food Fest is Saturday. This family friendly celebration is of all things about healthy eating, farming, homesteading, and sustainable living. Go to the Carriage Hill MetroPark 10am to 5pm, and it’s free.

Art in the City: Art in the City in downtown Dayton is Saturday. It’s a full day from painting and drawing to spoken word poetry and dance in many streets and multiple stages. Things begin at 1 and go to 7pm, including me playing my accordion in the Oregon District from 1 to 3pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight Jesse "JT Jazz" Thompson performs smooth Jazz, and Saturday will feature Celtic band Scythian.

The Ohio Country: The Ohio Country is a 12 episode podcast providing a perspective on Ohio history that very few of us learned in school. The American Indian people are at the center of a refreshed version of our state’s complicated past. Listen to them right here on wyso.org/podcast/the-ohio-country
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
