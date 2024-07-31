© 2024 WYSO
The Rewind: Usher’s ‘Confessions Part II’ explodes 20 years ago

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT

On the week of July 31, 2004, Usher’s third single from his massive hit album Confessions, remained at the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. "Confessions Part II" actually became the number one song one week prior: it held the position for two weeks.

"Confessions Part II" is a great song on its own. But, it was a part of the entire Confessions experience. The album was a commercial sensation and a cultural happening. Not to mention that the LP’s first single, "Yeah!", became a modern anthem. "Confessions Part II" wasn’t the runaway monster that "Yeah!" was, but it was a substantial hit, largely due to its subject matter (and the gossip around its subject matter). Was the song about Usher’s ex-girlfriend, TLC’s Chilli? Did Usher have a baby with another woman while the two of them were together? Did the single detail Chilli’s actual response to Usher’s…confession? Either way, Usher owned the Summer of 2004.

My grade for "Confessions Part II" 20 years later is an A. For the entire year of 2004, Usher had the world in his hand. Classic songs like this one were the reason why.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
