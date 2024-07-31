The Rewind: Usher’s ‘Confessions Part II’ explodes 20 years ago

On the week of July 31, 2004, Usher’s third single from his massive hit album Confessions, remained at the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. "Confessions Part II" actually became the number one song one week prior: it held the position for two weeks.

"Confessions Part II" is a great song on its own. But, it was a part of the entire Confessions experience. The album was a commercial sensation and a cultural happening. Not to mention that the LP’s first single, "Yeah!", became a modern anthem. "Confessions Part II" wasn’t the runaway monster that "Yeah!" was, but it was a substantial hit, largely due to its subject matter (and the gossip around its subject matter). Was the song about Usher’s ex-girlfriend, TLC’s Chilli? Did Usher have a baby with another woman while the two of them were together? Did the single detail Chilli’s actual response to Usher’s…confession? Either way, Usher owned the Summer of 2004.

My grade for "Confessions Part II" 20 years later is an A. For the entire year of 2004, Usher had the world in his hand. Classic songs like this one were the reason why.

