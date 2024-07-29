You Should Listen To: Matt Waters

“WGERHRYYJYTKKK<YIFDFUKRKY!!!!!!!”

Those were my exact thoughts when I listened and watched Cincinnati based singer/songwriter Matt Waters’ content. My mind was blown.

The guy has it all. Talent? Check. Charisma? Check Star power? You bet your butt.

Waters describes himself as thus: “Cincinnati, OH born singer/ songwriter, frontman- Matt Waters & the Recipe, podcast Host- Waters Weekly Wave, showcase Host- Matt’s Mondaze Muse, amateur yogi.” I’d describe him as, “a really talented dude with rocket-to-the-stars promise.”

For any info you want on Waters, you can check it all out here. Be on the lookout for him, as he’s currently performing live at various Ohio venues. You should also keep tabs on him because stardom is right around the corner for this guy.

Are you an Ohio-based artist looking for exposure? Do you have something special to say? Send me your info via my e-addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If I dig you…I’ll write about you.