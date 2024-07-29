© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

You Should Listen To: Matt Waters

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
contributed

“WGERHRYYJYTKKK<YIFDFUKRKY!!!!!!!”

Those were my exact thoughts when I listened and watched Cincinnati based singer/songwriter Matt Waters’ content. My mind was blown.

The guy has it all. Talent? Check. Charisma? Check Star power? You bet your butt.

Waters describes himself as thus: “Cincinnati, OH born singer/ songwriter, frontman- Matt Waters & the Recipe, podcast Host- Waters Weekly Wave, showcase Host- Matt’s Mondaze Muse, amateur yogi.” I’d describe him as, “a really talented dude with rocket-to-the-stars promise.”

For any info you want on Waters, you can check it all out here. Be on the lookout for him, as he’s currently performing live at various Ohio venues. You should also keep tabs on him because stardom is right around the corner for this guy.

Are you an Ohio-based artist looking for exposure? Do you have something special to say? Send me your info via my e-addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If I dig you…I’ll write about you.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.