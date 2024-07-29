© 2024 WYSO
PHOTOS: Buffalo Nichols brings expansive blues to the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Juliet Fromholt introduces Buffalo Nichols at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Juliet Fromholt introduces Buffalo Nichols at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller launches WYSO t-shirts at the Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Evan Miller launches WYSO t-shirts at the Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols autographs a fan’s instrument at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Buffalo Nichols autographs a fan’s instrument at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Born in Texas and raised in Milwaukee, Carl "Buffalo" Nichols takes the American blues tradition and expands it with modern global sounds that, ultimately, traces the roots of the genre through time and geography. Buffalo Nichols performed at Levitt Pavilion Dayton on July 18, 2024 for WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt