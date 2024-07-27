The Rewind: Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ rules for five weeks in 1984

I’ve written about Prince and his music here, here, here, here, and here. Oh wait…here too. Oh damn, even here. That’s what happens when you’re alive in a time when a super genius musician/visionary kicked ass and broke records and barriers. I kind of have to discuss Prince because he was so amazing.

Speaking of amazing, 40 years ago (May 16, 1984), His Royal Badness dropped the lead single from his magnum opus soundtrack album (from the equally seminal movie) “Purple Rain”. When Doves Cry spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (one of those weeks was 40 years ago on the week of July 28). The song’s cultural impact was seismic. It had to be to become the top selling single of 1984. And this happened during the legendary Summer of 1984, perhaps American pop music’s greatest year. You may have heard of the other songsthat Doves toppled. Not only was the song massive on its own, it helped propel the “Purple Rain” soundtrack to the top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart, for 24 straight weeks.

When Does Cry is almost objectively one of the best songs ever made. Doubt me? Sit in a room full of strangers, and sing out loud, “Dig if you will, the picture…”, and listen to somebody take the rest of the song from there. The single is now a part of the cultural fabric of America. Only the best of the best accomplish that, and that was definitely Prince.

Long Live The…King.

I give When Doves Cry an A+, forever.