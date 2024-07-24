© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

You Should Listen To: The GSMO Band

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT
contributed

The eyeball test. It’s a term that some of my favorite sports media personalities use. Basically, if you want to grade how good a team or a player of a sport really is, you should use your eyes as the ultimate gauge of talent. It’s a rule that I’ve adopted for my gig here at WYSO. If I notice someone or someones that are talented, I’m using my eyes and ears to make my final decision on if I’m going to write about them and even become an actual fan of theirs.

The Yellow Springs, Ohio based The GSMO Band passed my eye test. The veteran collective sound and look great in their performance music videos. Looking at their Facebook page, I can see that they have a passionate following (almost 4000 fans). They even produce their own original songs (which you can stream on their homepage). .

Rock out with The GSMO Band by watching their music videos below.

Are you an Ohio-based artist looking for exposure? Do you have something special to say? Send me your info via my e-addy: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. If I dig you…I’ll write about you.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
