You Should Listen To: The GSMO Band

The eyeball test. It’s a term that some of my favorite sports media personalities use. Basically, if you want to grade how good a team or a player of a sport really is, you should use your eyes as the ultimate gauge of talent. It’s a rule that I’ve adopted for my gig here at WYSO. If I notice someone or someones that are talented, I’m using my eyes and ears to make my final decision on if I’m going to write about them and even become an actual fan of theirs.

The Yellow Springs, Ohio based The GSMO Band passed my eye test. The veteran collective sound and look great in their performance music videos. Looking at their Facebook page, I can see that they have a passionate following (almost 4000 fans). They even produce their own original songs (which you can stream on their homepage). .

Rock out with The GSMO Band by watching their music videos below.

