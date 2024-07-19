© 2024 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: July 19 - 25, 2024

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
The Noah Wotherspoon Band is playing a free concert Friday in Troy.
Contributed
The Noah Wotherspoon Band is playing a free concert Friday in Troy.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio.

Party on the patio with DAI and the Neon: If you would like to meet and chat with Michael Roediger, the President & CEO of The Dayton Art Institute then this evening head over to The Neon. It’s the Neon's Friday Patio Parties, 5:30 to 7:30pm.

Live music in Troy: The Noah Wotherspoon Band is up in Troy tonight. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend to this free concert series in lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at 7:30 pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight Terrence Simien plays Zydeco, and Saturday is Blues Amplified, which is the Blues Festival that begins at 5:30pm.

The Ohio Country: The Ohio Country is a 12 episode podcast providing a perspective on Ohio history that very few of us learned in school. The American Indian people are at the center of a refreshed version of our state’s complicated past. Listen to them right here on wyso.org/podcast/the-ohio-country
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
