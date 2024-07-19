What's Great in Dayton: July 19 - 25, 2024

Party on the patio with DAI and the Neon: If you would like to meet and chat with Michael Roediger, the President & CEO of The Dayton Art Institute then this evening head over to The Neon. It’s the Neon's Friday Patio Parties, 5:30 to 7:30pm.

Live music in Troy: The Noah Wotherspoon Band is up in Troy tonight. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend to this free concert series in lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at 7:30 pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight Terrence Simien plays Zydeco, and Saturday is Blues Amplified, which is the Blues Festival that begins at 5:30pm.

The Ohio Country: The Ohio Country is a 12 episode podcast providing a perspective on Ohio history that very few of us learned in school. The American Indian people are at the center of a refreshed version of our state’s complicated past. Listen to them right here on wyso.org/podcast/the-ohio-country