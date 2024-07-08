© 2024 WYSO
The Rewind: Beyoncé’s dominance started in 1999 with ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

Technically, this song started the careers of the group Beyoncé was a member of, Destiny’s Child. The group’s first album, which dropped in 1997, wasn’t a hit. Their second album, The Writing’s on the Wall, and the first single from the album, “Bills, Bills, Bills”, were the group’s first successful endeavors.

“Bills” is a sassy song about putting a bum of a man in his place. But, the song is really laying down the blueprint of what Destiny's Child and Beyoncé would sound like for the next 20 years: some bouncy music, a lot of charisma, and a ton of Queen Bey. “Bills” not only became a smash hit, on the week of July 17th, 1999, the song reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“Bills, Bills, Bills” blew up and kick-started two dynasties, the Destiny’s Child era, and the Beyoncé regime, which really never ended. That’s the power of hit songs…they can change and create cultures.

I give “Bills, Bills, Bills” an A, 25 years later.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
