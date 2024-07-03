Eddie Murphy Rides Again in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Today the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise dropped on Netflix. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F finally arrives after years of its production being stalled by various factors.

The gang’s all back. The lead actor, the legendary Eddie Murphy, the co-stars that we all love, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Paul Reiser, and one of the producers who helped create the first Cop flick, the also legendary Jerry Bruckheimer. Is the magic back? Is the film any good? Early word of mouth reports say “Yup.”

This new Cop comes out (nearly) 40 years after the original. When Beverly Hills Cop was released in December of 1984, not only was it a massive hit, it was a game changer on several levels. It was the biggest grossing movie ever starring a Black actor (Cop made $234 million dollars), it was the highest grossing R-rated film ever for years, and it refined the gritty action comedy genre that Murphy’s first ever movie 48 Hrs created two years earlier.

Below are the best moments from the Cop franchise. The ones that made us fall in love with a hot shot cop from Detroit that we all rooted for to save the day. Get your popcorn ready on the 3rd, and let Axel Foley take you on a wild and fun ride.