What's Great in Dayton: June 28 - July 4, 2024

Unite and Ignite: Dancers and choreographers from Dayton Ballet, DCDC, Mutual Dance Theatre, and Wright State University deliver a breathtaking showcase of eight original works that ignite and embody the spirit and vibrancy of our region’s artistic landscape. It’s at the PNC Arts Annex tonight at 7:30pm and Saturday, 2pm & 7:30pm.

Celtic music in Troy: Tonight up in Troy is Dulahan. This Celtic-American band pays homage to traditional Celtic harmonies, instrumentation, and language styles. Bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants. It’s at the Troy Prouty Plaza at 7:30pm and there is no cost.

Art in Action: Celebrate Muse Machine Saturday at Nyminal Glass: Glassblowing Studio & Gallery. There are drinks and light brunch as artist Dustin Wagner demonstrates the art of blowing and forming molten glass. It’s 10am to noon.

A pop-up art collaboration: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes We Care Arts for a special pop-up show. You will see stories that highlight the unique experiences and creative journeys of these talented artists. It’s Saturday from noon to 5pm.

Mini Market: Also Saturday is a Mini Market at Pink Moon Goods. There's herbal tonic beverages, coffee drinks, Gem City Jewelry, and assorted other fun items including handprinted textiles. Go to 2027 East Fifth Street Noon to 4pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free.Tonight, it is rock and roll from The Vindys and Saturday Shamarr Allen plays Jazz and New Orleans-style music.

Family films at the Neon: The Family Summer Film Fest is for kids, and on Saturday doors open at 10:30am. Tickets are given on a first-come first-serve basis. This is at the Neon. This week is Rainbow Families Day.

Baseball buddies: Children ages 7 to13 can apply to become a Dayton Dragons Baseball Buddy. Buddies receive a custom Dragons jersey, and hat and will be part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game-day.

