© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Safe Money nod to Dayton's 'First in Funk' legacy with their single and music video

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published June 26, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT

Dayton hip-hop duo Safe Money have just released the first single from their sophomore album Safe Money II.

"First in Funk" is a sonic and lyrical nod to Dayton's funk legacy with K. Carter and TINO rapping alongside a talk-box-infused beat reminiscent of Roger Troutman created by Yellow Springs-based producer Jay Swifa. The music video for "First in Funk," directed by Connor Hoyng and Safe Money also celebrates Dayton; it was film at Canal Street Deli and Arcade and features cameos from other Dayton musicians.

"First in Funk" will be released June 27 on all digital platforms. Safe Money II will be released on August 24.

Tags
Arts & Culture MusicHip-Hop
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt