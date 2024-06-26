WATCH: Safe Money nod to Dayton's 'First in Funk' legacy with their single and music video

Dayton hip-hop duo Safe Money have just released the first single from their sophomore album Safe Money II.

"First in Funk" is a sonic and lyrical nod to Dayton's funk legacy with K. Carter and TINO rapping alongside a talk-box-infused beat reminiscent of Roger Troutman created by Yellow Springs-based producer Jay Swifa. The music video for "First in Funk," directed by Connor Hoyng and Safe Money also celebrates Dayton; it was film at Canal Street Deli and Arcade and features cameos from other Dayton musicians.

"First in Funk" will be released June 27 on all digital platforms. Safe Money II will be released on August 24.

