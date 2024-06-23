What's Great in Dayton: June 21 - 27, 2024

Dueling pianos in Troy: Tonight up in Troy are the Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos. Bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants. It’s at the Troy Prouty Plaza at 7:30pm and there is no cost.

Celebrating SICSA: Sunday is SICSA’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. There will be food trucks, a kids' zone, giveaways, craft beer, and behind-the-scenes tours of SICSA. Entry is free but consider to bring a pet item or donation to help fill the van with supplies for animals in need! Noon to 6pm.

A garden tour in Yellow Springs: Sunday afternoon (1 to 5pm) right here in Yellow Springs is the Garden Tour. There are eight private gardens including a downtown oasis, a whimsical garden with a “cow pasture,” Native Habitat Certified gardens, and much more.

Carillon Park Rail Festival: The Carillon Park Rail Festival is a weekend family fun event featuring free miniature train rides, rides on the full-scale Carillon Park Railroad, live steam engines, model train displays, historical displays, train merchandise, rail vendors and much more. Saturday it’s 9:30am to 5pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Summer concerts at the Levitt: Bring your lawn chair, blanket, cooler and picnic basket to Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Concerts are at 7pm and are free. Tonight, it is The Nasty Nati Brass Band playing Jazz and Saturday is Reverend Horton Heat w/ Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands.

Family films at the Neon: The Family Summer Film Fest is for kids, and on Saturday doors open at 10:30am. Tickets are given on a first-come first-serve basis. This is at the Neon. This week is Puppy Palooza.

Baseball buddies: Children ages 7 to13 can apply to become a Dayton Dragons Baseball Buddy. Buddies receive a custom Dragons jersey, and hat and will be part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game-day.

