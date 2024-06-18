A Juneteenth celebration playlist

Since 2021, June 19 is a national holiday. This is the day we celebrate Juneteenth, the day when slavery was officially ended in America. That specific date was June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is a day of celebration (nearly every city that celebrates the holiday has a number of celebrations/events) for much of the African American population in our nation. With celebrations comes music, and the vast majority of Juneteenth events have plenty of jams you’ll hear.

If you’re throwing your own Juneteenth party, below are a couple of cuts you can play at your party.

The new Black National Anthem.

The funkiest war cry you’ve ever heard.

Kanye, Jay-Z, and J. Ivy picked us up with this fantastic ode to resilience.

A perfect song to describe the feeling of celebrating Juneteenth.

A beautiful reminder for all who celebrate of how far we’ve all come, and to keep going.

The second song on the list produced by Curtis Mayfield. That’s how bad he was. Ditto for this spectacular secular hymn.

Quite possibly the best song about the Black experience ever made. This has to be a Juneteenth staple.

What are your choices for the best Juneteenth songs? Talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.