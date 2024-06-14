The best songs for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. If you and your family celebrate it and you want to celebrate it the right way, it starts with the right music to play for your Dad. When you have your BBQ or your small (or large) party for Pops, it helps to get the tunes right. Below are the best songs for any Father’s Day celebration.

The ultimate musical dedication from a father to his son.

Powerful, and a tearjerker.

A beautiful song and a serious tearjerker.

The waterworks are coming if you’ve recently lost (or losing) your father.

Dedicated to all of us who had tough Dads.

Sigh. Another song that will hit you dead in the feels.

What is your go-to list of Father’s Day jams? Let me know at grgsmmjr@gmail.com.

