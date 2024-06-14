© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The best songs for Father’s Day

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
Ryan Taylor
/
via Flickr Creative Commons

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. If you and your family celebrate it and you want to celebrate it the right way, it starts with the right music to play for your Dad. When you have your BBQ or your small (or large) party for Pops, it helps to get the tunes right. Below are the best songs for any Father’s Day celebration.

The ultimate musical dedication from a father to his son.

Powerful, and a tearjerker.

A beautiful song and a serious tearjerker.

The waterworks are coming if you’ve recently lost (or losing) your father.

Dedicated to all of us who had tough Dads.

Sigh. Another song that will hit you dead in the feels.

What is your go-to list of Father’s Day jams? Let me know at grgsmmjr@gmail.com.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.