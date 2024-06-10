Hey Dayton! What’s your favorite workout music?

If you do calisthenics, yoga, or pump iron, you're more than likely pumping some tunes as well.

As far as what you listen to, that’s obviously an individual choice. Although, studies show most people have a clear favorite genre they workout to. I’ve heard/seen people exercise to rap music, yacht rock, country, and even thrash metal. Whatever genre/genres of music gets people going is the music they’ll listen to.

As usual, my question to you, Dayton area reader is, what’s your favorite workout music? What songs lift your spirit…to lift weights? Which tunes make you run that extra lap? Or motivate you to do those last five crunches? Tell me your faves via my e-address, grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

Below are a few great workout songs.