© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hey Dayton! What’s your favorite workout music?

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published June 10, 2024 at 12:42 PM EDT
Blue and green haandweights are stacked on a brick surface
slgckgc
/
via Flickr Creative Commons

If you do calisthenics, yoga, or pump iron, you're more than likely pumping some tunes as well.

As far as what you listen to, that’s obviously an individual choice. Although, studies show most people have a clear favorite genre they workout to. I’ve heard/seen people exercise to rap music, yacht rock, country, and even thrash metal. Whatever genre/genres of music gets people going is the music they’ll listen to.

As usual, my question to you, Dayton area reader is, what’s your favorite workout music? What songs lift your spirit…to lift weights? Which tunes make you run that extra lap? Or motivate you to do those last five crunches? Tell me your faves via my e-address, grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

Below are a few great workout songs.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.