The Rewind: 'The E.N.D.'

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, The Black Eyed Peas were a pop music juggernaut in the 2000’s. At one point in their careers, they were the biggest act in the world. That said, the Peas weren’t exactly the most respectedrap group around. Even I wrestled with the idea of liking them during their pop period (For those not in the know, the collective started with three members, and they were most definitely an underground hip-hop act before they switched up and went pop. That saga could be its own article). As the years have gone by, I’ve grudgingly accepted that I do respect the Peas. Despite their cynical switch from B-Boys to pop stars, I have to admit that they made the most of their transformation and they did pop music really well.

The best example of their pop alchemy was their 2009 album The E.N.D. With this LP, the Peas dropped two instant mega anthems, and sold a ton of albums. The E.N.D. has sold three million copies in the United States and 11 million worldwide. Let’s get more into the most popular singles from the album below.

Boom Boom Pow. One of the biggest hits of the 2000’s and the last few decades. This was a world smashing single when it dropped. It mashed out anything else that was on the radio during its radio run. Not many American artists were messing with European electronica back then. For the Peas to embrace that sound and then wield it expertly for pop success was mind blowing. “Boom Boom Pow” was the number one song in the country for 12 weeks …until it was replaced by another song… by the Black Eyed Peas (see below).



…until it was replaced by another song… (see below). I Gotta Feeling. This was an even bigger hit than “Boom Boom Pow”. “I Gotta Feeling” spent 14 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It was the longest running song at the top spot for 2009. This cut became not only a radio smash but a societal anthem. In 2009, America was in the throws of a raging financial recession. National morale among many was low. When “Feeling dropped”, it became the instant go-to feel good tune for the nation. It wasn’t surprising to see/hear the song in television commercials. The song was so massive that it became a piece of Americana.

The Peas made their early fans raise an eyebrow with their pop turn, but they were really good as a mass market act. As a music fan, you may not fully respect them, but you have to acknowledge them. That’s what I’m doing in 2024. I give The E.N.D. a B.